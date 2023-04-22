Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the demise of a member-elect from Taraba State, Yushau Maihanci.

The speaker, in a statement by his spokesperson, Lanre Lasisi on Saturday, said the 37 years old politician was ready to serve the country.

“…from the little that I was told about the late Maihanci, the Taraba politician was one Nigerian who was ready to serve his people diligently,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muktar Betara (APC, Borno), the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, in a statement, said he was with Mr Maihanchi before traveling to Saudi Arabia.

“I was with him shortly before I departed to Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj.

“The news of his death came as a huge shock to me, knowing full well the depth of his knowledge and vision for a prosperous Nigeria, which we collectively share,” he said.

Also, the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, in a statement by his aide, Umar Puma, expressed expressed grief over the passing of Mr Maihanchi.

The deputy speaker expressed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Taraba State over his death.

Mr Maihanchi, a member of the PDP, was elected to represent Jalingo, Yerro, and Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State after he defeated the incumbent, Kasimu Maigatari. He died on Friday.

Before his election, he was special adviser to Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, MD/CEO Maihanci Integrated Solutions Nigeria Limited and MD/CEO Maihanci Multi-Links Resources Limited.

