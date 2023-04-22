Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A House of Representatives member-elect, Isma’ila Maihanchi has died.

Mr Maihanchi was the elected to represent Jalingo, Yerro, and Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba state during the 25 February National Assembly election.

The death was confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES by the relative of the deceased, Mr Habu Haruna, on Saturday afternoon in Jalingo the Taraba State capital.

Mr Haruna said the newly elected member died in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja after a brief illness.

According to the source, Mr Maihanci was 37. He was born on October 22, 1986. He is survived by a wife, a son, and his parents.

Mr Haruna said that a funeral prayer for the deceased was held Saturday afternoon at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Mr Maihanchi was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). During the election he defeated the incumbent, Kasimu Maigatari.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

