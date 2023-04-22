Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has donated 100 hectares of land to the Nigeria Peace Corps (NPC) for the construction of its South-West zonal training school.

The monarch said this at his palace during a familiarisation visit by the Commandant General of NPC, Mustapha Abubakar, on Friday in Ife, Osun State.

According to the traditional ruler, the land is along Ilesa road, Abayagani, Ile-Ife.

Mr Ogunwusi said the corps’ role is needed nationwide, particularly with the trend of kidnapping, banditry and other security threats .

He said that the corps must continue to demonstrate commitment aimed at making the society safe and peaceful for citizens to live and stay .

The monarch further said his love for the corps made him to donate the training ground for the southwest zone .

Mr Ogunwusi thanked the corps for making him its grand patron and promised not to let them down in all areas where his attention is needed.

“I have decided to support you in providing vehicles for easy movement in the zone and also provision of housing for officers and the 100 hectares of land .

“Any other things that you forgot to mention please let me know and I will do such at my level best.”

In his remarks, Mr Abubakar thanked the Ooni for his support and show of love.

According to him, he has decided to station the training school in Ife due to the tireless efforts and contribution of Osun citizens in the service of humanity, especially to the growth of the corps.

He also said that 700 officers across the southwest were expected for passing-out -parade in the state.

He said the visit was also to strengthen the ties with the Ooni as the source of the Yoruba and major stakeholder in the history of Nigeria, especially in the areas of security.

Mr Abubakar also appreciated Osun Govenor, Ademola Adeleke, whom he said also showed interest in supporting the corps in achieving its set mandate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional ruler was given an award as Grand Patron of the corps for his contributions to the upliftment of Nigerian youths, among others.

The National Assembly has resent a bill for the Nigeria Peace Corps to become an agency of the federal government to President Muhammadu Buhari, who has earlier in his first term declined assent to the same bill. (NAN)

