Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The management of Godfrey Okoye University Enugu (GO-UNI), has banned staff and students of the institution from wearing shorts to work as well as to attend lectures.

The institution also stated that fixing fingernails, eyelashes, and other artificial materials on the body will no longer be allowed in the university.

GO-UNI is a private university owned by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Christian Anieke, announced this while addressing staff and students and its group of institutions, according to a report by the Nation newspaper.

Mr Anieke, a Christian cleric, warned that the management would not tolerate staff or students who wear tights and other materials that expose sensitive parts of their bodies, stressing that such acts distract other members of the university.

The vice-chancellor said only black and brown hair would be allowed on campus and gave the staff and students one month to adjust to the new rules or face disciplinary action.

He maintained that going forward, students will be expected to wear their faculty uniforms from Tuesdays to Fridays, pointing out that the directive follows the approval for students to wear cultural attires on Fridays.

No pornographic materials

Mr Anieke also banned exchange of pornographic materials, saying such act is a taboo in the institution.

The vice-chancellor advised the staff of the institution to be proactive and cover their lectures as the management would not accept any excuse in case of disruption of the university’s academic programmes.

He warned final-year students against plagiarism, stressing that the university librarian had been directed to carry out plagiarism tests on all research works by the students and staff of the institution.

He asked the students to report any staff of the institution who frustrate them in the completion of their research works.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

