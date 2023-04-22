Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Senate has rescheduled its resumption to 2 May , Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, has said.

Mr Akubueze made the announcement in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate had on 5 April, adjourned plenary to 25 April for Easter and Sallah holidays.

“This is to inform all distinguished senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the resumption of the Senate in plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday, April 25 to Tuesday, May 2.

“All distinguished senators are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, May 2 by 10:00 a.m prompt.”

(NAN)

