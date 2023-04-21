Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of this year’s Ramadan.

Mr Gbajabiamila, in a message by his Spokesperson, Lanre Lasisi, on Thursday, also congratulated the Muslim faithful for the successful completion of the 1444/2023 Ramadan, in which he said lessons must have been learnt.

He called on Muslims across the country to use the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to pray for the country.

“Nigeria is the only country we can call ours, hence the citizens, especially Muslims at this time, must work together and pray assiduously for continuous peaceful coexistence among the people,” the speaker said.

He noted that one of the lessons learnt during the holy month of Ramadan was that of compassion and care for the needy, urging Muslims to continue to be their brother’s keepers as enjoined by the Almighty Allah through the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Meanwhile, Muktar Betara, the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, in a statement on Friday, also congratulated Muslims across the country on completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Mr Betara, who is also an aspirant for the position of Speaker in the 10th Assembly, enjoined all Muslim faithful to sustain the good deeds exhibited during the holy month and continue to practice the teachings of the prophet.

He also rejoiced with President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima.

While noting that Ramadan has taught all faithful how to live a selfless and Godly life, Mr Betara, who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State in the House of Representatives, underscored the need for peaceful co-existence and the unity of Nigeria.

He said: “I wish to enjoin all Muslim Faithful to be moderate during the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr and continue to extend love to one another, especially the less-privileged in our society.

“We should also sustain virtues of self-discipline, sacrifice and compassion to fellow Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe or race.”

Mr Betara also prayed for the peace and unity of Nigeria, calling on all Nigerians to join hands in Nation building.

“I wish to enjoin all Nigerian Citizens to pray Almighty Allah to continue to guide and lead our leaders aright in the journey of nation building,” he said.

