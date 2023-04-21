Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has called for a ceasefire in the ongoing fighting in Sudan to enable countries to evacuate their nationals.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson, ministry of foreign affairs, Francisca Omoyuli, “the non-adherence of the warring parties to numerous international calls for a ceasefire has worsened the plight of civilians and made it impossible to embark on their evacuation.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had alongside Chad’s Transitional President Idriss Déby-Itno, condemned the situation in Sudan with the former describing it as unwelcome and unfortunate.

There have been at least four attempts to reach a ceasefire agreement between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who are fighting for power in the crisis torn country.

At least 300 people have died in the fighting and almost 3,200 more have been wounded in Khartoum, the western region of Darfur and other states, Ahmed Al-Mandhari of the World Health Organisation says.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is in contact with the Sudanese authorities and has, through the Nigerian Embassy in Khartoum, made an official request for permission to evacuate Nigerian students and other members of the Nigerian community who may wish to depart the country.

This is following several calls by Nigerian students in Sudan asking to be evacuated.

“The Nigerian Embassy has created WhatsApp and Telegram platforms for the students and other Nigerians in Sudan, for the purposes of proper coordination and regular updates. Nigerians in the country are advised to remain indoors and contact the Embassy on any of the following numbers: +249 90 765 0702, +234 803 698 1824, +249 90 132 5359, +249 92 440 1217,” Mrs Omayuli said.

