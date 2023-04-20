Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

At least six people have been killed by a windstorm in Delta State, South-south Nigeria.

The incident happened on Thursday in Oko Community in Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state when a structure collapsed during the windstorm, according to the Delta State Government.

The Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this in a news conference in Asaba on Thursday.

He said one person was critically injured while five others sustained various degrees of injuries and were being treated at a hospital.

“It is something that is quite disturbing and unfortunate. It is our prayer that God will grant the deceased eternal rest even as we pray to God to comfort the bereaved families and grant them the fortitude to bear their loss,” said Mr Aniagwu.

In a related development, Mr Aniagwu said a 10-year-old boy was swept away in the Okotomi area of the Okpanam Community in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

He said the state government was coordinating rescue efforts to recover the boy.

The commissioner also disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the constitution of the inauguration committee to oversee a smooth transition to the next administration in the state.

On the falling of a petrol tanker on Udu Bridge, Mr Aniagwu appealed to residents to be patient, saying that efforts were on to evacuate the tanker for free flow of traffic.

