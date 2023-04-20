Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A group, the Patriotic Peoples Forum (PPF), has asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the speakership of the House of Representatives to the North-central geopolitical zone.

The group specifically asked the party to micro-zone the position to Kwara State.

Husseini Dikko, the acting director general of PPF, stated this during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

The PPF supports one of the aspirants in the speakership race, Tunji Raheem, the lawmaker representing Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Irepodun/Isin federal Constituency of Kwara State.

Mr Dikko noted that the group considers North-central as the middle point that connects the South and the North, adding that zoning the position to the region is vital for “national cohesion, unity and development”.

He also stated that the APC should reward North-central for its role in the last election.

“We wish to use this medium to solicit for the leadership of the ruling party to support the zoning of speakership position to North- central going by the role the zone played in the just concluded general elections,” Mr Dikko said.

According to an analysis of the results of the presidential election by PREMIUM TIMES, In the North-central, 4.56 million people voted in the exercise.

APC’s Mr Tinubu got 1.7 million (41 per cent) of the total votes.

Speakership race

Over 10 members-elect have declared interest in the race and have commenced campaigns awaiting the decision of the leadership of the ruling party on zoning.

The APC governors, last week, recommended zoning the Speaker to North-west or North-central, while the Senate President should be zoned to the South-east and South-south.

Lawmakers from North-central in the race are Mr Raheem, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (Plateau) and Yusuf Gagdi (Plateau).

From North-west are Sada Soli (Katsina), Abubakar Makki (Jigawa), Tajudeen Abbas (Kaduna) and Ahmed Jaji (Zamfara).

IMiriam Onuoha (Imo) and Ben Kalu (Abia) from the South-east and Muktar Betara from Borno State, North-east have also declared interest in the race.

However, the aspirants are awaiting the decision of the party on the zoning of the offices of the senate president, deputy senate president, speaker and deputy speaker of the House.

Agenda

Mr Dikko said Mr Raheem will run on the PEASE agenda, which is the acronym for power, education, agriculture, security and employment.

He stated that the agenda of the lawmaker is consistent with the values prized by the group.

He added that electing the Kwara lawmaker will assure Nigerians that there is “a common and shared destiny, devoid of any divisive tendencies or any political consideration”.

He added that the lawmaker has the needed humility to preside over the House.

Mr Raheem was first elected in 2018, following the death of Funke Adedoyin who represented the constituency.

He was re-elected in 2019 and currently serves as the Chairman, House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness.

