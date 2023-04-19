Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A yet-to-be-identified commercial bus driver lost his life after his bus somersaulted following a collision with a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on the Ifako Bridge inward Ogudu on the Oworonshoki Expressway in Lagos.

“An accident at Ifako inward Ogudu Bridge involving a BRT Bus and a commercial Bus. One casualty on the ground with others injured,” the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) posted on its Twitter handle.

The Punch newspaper reported that the “casualty” was a commercial driver.

The accident occurred when a fully loaded commercial bus coming from Lagos Island and heading to the Ojodu Berger area of the state collided with the BRT bus.

The body of the driver could be seen lying beside the upturned commercial bus in a video shared by the agency.

Shortly after the accident, hoodlums in the area set the BRT bus ablaze.

