The electoral commission, INEC, on Tuesday, released the list of the 24 members-elect of the Enugu State House of Assembly.

The Labour Party (LP) has 14 seats on the list, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the remaining 10 seats.

INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Enugu State, Rex Achumie, issued the list detailing the names, constituencies, parties and number of votes scored by the members-elect at the March 18 election.

Mr Achumie urged members of the public to disregard any unauthorised list posted on social media or in online media but not issued by INEC.

(NAN)

