Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the victory of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri in the Adamawa State governorship election as a momentous triumph for democracy and the expression of the will of the people.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Tuesday also described Mr Fintiri’s re-election as victory over tyranny and desperate manipulative forces which sought to take over control of the state illegally.

He said spontaneous jubilation of citizens in the state and across the nation at the official declaration of Mr Fintiri as the rightful winner of the election was a confirmation that the PDP and its candidate were indeed the choice of the people.

“Gov. Fintiri’s overwhelming victory is a validation that the will of the people cannot be subdued no matter the plot by a tyrannic, domineering and power-grabbing elements.

“Plot by few who, with over-bloated ambition, desperately sought to subvert our democracy, scuttle the electoral process, compromise the judiciary, subjugate the people and impose an unconstitutional regime in the polity.”

Mr Ologunagba saluted the courage, resilience and determination of the people of the state in resisting the attempts by INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari and others in their bid to destabilize the State.

“Our party also lauds the Adamawa State Returning Officer, Mohammed Mele for his courage in standing on the side of justice, due process and democracy in the discharge of his duty.”

He also saluted the roles played by the international and domestic election observers, the Media, Organised ll Civil Society and all well-meaning Nigerians in ensuring that the mandate of the people freely given to the PDP and Fintiri, was not hijacked by supplanters.

He congratulated Mr Fintiri and the people of Adamawa State and urged the governor to continue in his landmark transformational delivery of democracy dividends to the people in line with the manifesto, programmes and policies of the PDP.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

