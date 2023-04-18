Reader survey Help us improve Premium Times As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, said they have busted a child stealing and trafficking syndicate in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said two members of the syndicate had been arrested by the police.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, gave the names of the suspects as Miracle Orji, 24 and Blessing Ani, 34.

How they were arrested

The police spokesperson said a preliminary investigation by the police revealed that one of the suspects, Ms Orji, had stolen a child on 24 March, and was arrested while trying to escape with the child.

The child has since been rescued, he said.

He said the suspect was arrested in Ameke-Oduma Community in Aninri Local Government Area with the assistance of the residents of the area.

“Her confessional statement led to the arrest of Blessing Ani around Shoprite Mall Enugu, where she was waiting to receive and further traffic the child,” Mr Ndukwe said.

The arrest of the two suspects led to the rescue of another child – a one-year-old male child.

The police spokesperson said Ms Ani confessed that she has been involved in child trafficking since 2017 and that she had led police operatives to Abuja where one of their victims was rescued.

The police said the victim rescued in Abuja had been sold with fake documents and given a new name.

ALSO READ: Nigerian police rescue 10 pregnant victims of human trafficking

“Meanwhile, frantic investigative efforts are on course to arrest other members of the syndicate, while the suspects will be arraigned in court once the investigation into the case is concluded,” Mr Ndukwe stated.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Nigeria in 2015 enacted the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, which outlawed all forms of trafficking, including child trafficking.

Child trafficking offenders, on conviction, face a minimum of 5 years imprisonment and a fine of N500,000 or above, depending on the purpose of the trafficking, among others.

Several persons have been convicted of child trafficking across the country.

A Federal High Court in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, in 2019, sentenced three persons to seven- and five years imprisonment for child trafficking.

The Kano State High Court, in 2021, sentenced a man, Paul Owne to 91 years in prison after convicting him of masterminding the kidnap of children in Kano for sale in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

