Some Afenifere youth on Tuesday during a protest in Akure called for the removal of Ayo Adebanjo as acting leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation.

Protesting under the umbrella of Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria (YAYON), the youth marched to the Akure residence of the aged leader of the group, Reuben Fasoranti, calling on him to intervene in the Afenifere crisis.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Pa Fasonranti, please rescue Afenifere”, “Ayo Adebanjo must go,” “Revoke the mandate you gave to Adebanjo,” “Adebanjo, time to step aside,” amongst others.

Eric Oluwole, who led the protest, said an ultimatum would soon be issued to Mr Adebanjo to step down.

He said, besides the stepping down of Mr Adebanjo, Afenifere’s meeting ought to be held in Akure since Mr Fasonranti is still alive.

Mr Oluwole said the youth want sanity restored to the body.

“We want to create this strong awareness to the Yoruba Nation that the vote of no confidence on Pa Adebanjo still stands. We cannot allow one leader to jeopardise out future,” Mr Oluwole said.

“We called on Adebanjo to step down. Baba only wrote him a letter to step in as Afenifere Acting Leader. He should step down. We are part of Afenifere.

“We need sanity within Afenifere. He mentioned that Fasoranti cannot talk to him but we believe that we the youths can talk to him.

“Afenifere is passing through internal crisis. Adebanjo sanctioned two National Officers because they made statements in the papers.

“Adebanjo is using political inner mind to cause crisis. He cannot suspend National Officers without reference to Baba.”

Another protester, Bukola Veronica, said they no longer recognise Mr Adebanjo as acting leader of Afenifere.

Addressing the protesters, Mr Fasoranti assured them that he would look into their demands.

The Afenifere leader, who spoke through his chief security officer, Sunday Ogunkalu, appealed to the protesters to conduct themselves peacefully.

The crisis in the group became pronounced following political differences and preferences that attended the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Adebanjo advocates a power shift to the South-east and supported Peter Obi of the Labour Party for the election.

His position did not resonate with the generality of the Afenifere pro-Yoruba elements within the fold.

The suspension of two officials of the group by Mr Adebanjo for congratulating President-elect Bola Tinubu on his victory in the election was reversed by Mr Fasoranti.

