An aspirant for the 10th Assembly House of Representatives Speakership, Muktar Betara (APC, Borno), on Monday held a meeting with some members-elect in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Betara, who is in Mecca for the lesser hajj, met with some members-elect from Adamawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Gombe, Jigawa and Bauchi States.

The lawmaker represents Biu/Kwaya Kusar/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State and currently serves as the Chairman House Committee on Appropriations.

Mr Betara is one of the 10 aspirants jostling for the position ahead of the 13 June inauguration of the National Assembly.

The other aspirants include: Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), Muktar Betara (APC, Borno), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) and Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa).

Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna), Aminu Jaji (APC, Zamfara), Ben Kalu (APC, Abia), and Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo) are also in the race.

Although the ruling party is still mum on the zoning of the presiding offices, different aspirants have been interacting with members-elect.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported that the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) sent a memo to President-elect, Bola Tinubu to take quick action in zoning the offices.

