The Election Petition Tribunal in Oyo State has received two petitions in respect of the governorship poll and four for the House of Assembly elections.

The secretary of the tribunal, Ibrahim Sada, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ibadan.

He said the first petition against the outcome of the governorship election was filed by the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and its candidate, Adeniran Oluwaseyi, while the second was filed by Action Alliance (AA) and its candidate, Babatunde Ajala.

The secretary said the petitions were filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) declaration of Governor Seyi Makinde as the winner of the 18 March governorship election.

He further said that the state House of Assembly petitions were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for the Orelope state constituency, Olowokere Adewale.

Mr Sada said other petitioners include the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate for Ogbomoso South state constituency, Adegoke Ayodeji; New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and its candidate for Ogbomoso South state constituency, Adeniyi Oluwaseun.

Also received was a petition from the PDP and its candidate for Saki West state constituency, Okedoyin Julius, challenging the outcome of the state house of assembly election, the secretary said.

He said the 21 days stipulated by law for the filing of petitions by aggrieved parties had lapsed, adding that no new petitions could be filed again .

