The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has granted an exparte application by Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Gbadegbo Rhodes-Vivour, for a substituted service on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Mr Rhodes-Vivour and Labour Party, through their counsel, Olagbade Benson, had informed the tribunal that Mr Sanwo-Olu evaded service of the petition on him by the court’s bailiff.

They alleged that Mr Sanwo-Olu refused to collect the document from the bailiff when the court official got to his office to serve him.

In the petition, number EPT/LAG/GOV/04/2023, they are praying the court to grant them leave to serve the petition and other processes on the governor and his deputy through substituted means, by posting same via DHL courier services or any other recognised courier service company, to the respondent’s official residence at Lagos House, Marina, Lagos.

NAN reports that, on 11 April, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, known as Jandor, and Mr Rhodes-Vigour separately asked the tribunal to nullify Mr Sanwo-Olu’s re-election and declare them the winners.

The petitioners had challenged the outcome of the 18 March governorship Election in Lagos State in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mr Sanwo-Olu the winner.

NAN also reports that the Lagos State Election Petition Tribunal has received a total of 48 petitions in respect of the 2023 elections held on 25 February and 18 March.

The petitions are pasted on the wall of the Rosaline Omotosho Courthouse, Ikeja, the venue of the tribunal sitting.

(NAN)

