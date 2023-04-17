Jide Ojo, a development expert, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to implement Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act in the deployment of ad hoc staff for elections.

Mr Ojo made the call on Friday during a Twitter space organised by Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) and titled: 2023 elections and PWD candidates experience sharing: exploring myth, challenges and solutions.”

According to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018, it is mandatory for public institutions to have at least five percent of employees who are PWDs.

Speaking on actions institutions need to take to ensure inclusion, Mr Ojo stated that INEC could start with the implementation of the Act by ensuring that five per cent of ad hoc staff deployed for election duties are PWDs.

“When you are conducting training for ad hoc staff, give us the opportunity to also participate in coming to assist with the training, particularly as it regards how to mainstream persons with disability in the electoral process. There is the provision of five per cent in terms of employment—we don’t know if INEC followed through by ensuring that five per cent of the over 1.5 million ad hoc staff that were recruited ahead of the 2023 general elections were persons with disabilities.

“The Disability Act says five per cent of all employees should be reserved for persons with disabilities. Persons with albinism, those on crutches can still serve as presiding officers, assistant presiding officers,” he said.

Mr Ojo noted that other statutory provisions like the provision of assistive devices and priority voting will also help PWDs in ensuring inclusion.

He stated that Section 54 of the Electoral Act makes it mandatory for INEC to provide “assistive devices” for PWD.

High cost of nomination forms

Mr Ojo also highlighted the high cost of nomination and expression of interest forms as a major impediment that blocked PWDs from the electoral process.

Mr Ojo stated that even the concession made by political parties for PWDs had little or no impact.

Although, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) waived nomination forms for PWDs and women, in the presidential election, the expression of interest form was N30 million.

“The flip side of not paying (full cost of the form) is that they are also using that to blackmail the PWDs. so when you win primaries they tell you to step down for a more able person who is more financially resourceful.

“So when they give you with the right hand they take it with the left. And then, when you look at it, the expression of interest alone that was paid, look at the APC, the expression of interest form was N30 million and the nomination form was N70 million,” he said.

Mr Ojo also admonished PWDs not to focus on politics at the national level only but to look at state and local government.

Stephen Idoko, a programme manager at IFA, said although INEC promised to deploy PWDs as ad hoc staff, observation shows that the commission was short of the five per cent mandatory requirement.

IFA said 35 PWDs participated in the 2023 election but none won.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

