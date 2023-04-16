The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), a leading anti-corruption group, has called on political parties and newly elected members of the National Assembly for the 10th Assembly to elect only corrupt-free lawmakers for leadership positions in the upcoming Assembly.

In a statement released by HEDA Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, the organization expressed deep concern over the rampant corruption and involvement of politically exposed persons across the broad spectrum of political officers in the country and which has infiltrated every sector of society and hindered the country’s development.

Mr Suraju emphasized the need for measures to be taken to prevent its further spread as we progress in the consolidation of the country’s democratization.

HEDA charged political parties to rigorously vet all aspirants before allowing them to contest for positions, ensuring only individuals with a clean record and demonstrated commitment to public service are given clearance to vie for offices in the forthcoming Assembly.

The organization reminded the newly elected parliamentarians and their political parties of the inglorious experiences of Assembly leaderships shutting the parliament to attend court sessions during prosecution for corruption and also manipulating the parliamentary power to harass leadership of the anti-corruption agencies.

Mr Suraju also urged Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable and demand transparency in governance. He emphasized that building a Nigeria free from corruption requires a collective effort from all Nigerians. He condemned the report of money inducement against some of the aspirants for leadership positions in the forthcoming Assembly, especially those under investigations by EFCC and those standing trials for corrupt practices in their previous political offices.

HEDA is a non-governmental organization committed to promoting human rights, transparency, and good governance in Nigeria. The group has been at the forefront of the fight against corruption and impunity in Nigeria and has contributed significantly to the development of the country.

