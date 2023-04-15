Despite being put on trial for alleged N2.5 billion corruption by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has been reelected.

The returning officer for Ifo state constituency 1, a professor, Richard Shobayo, declaring the result after a supplementary election on Saturday. He said Mr Oluomo of the APC polled 7,546 votes to defeat his arch rival, Yusuf Ogundele of the PDP, who garnered 6,596 votes .

The earlier election of 18 March was declared inconclusive due to over-voting in a polling unit. There was also violence in some places.

From the first day of the election, the speaker, who is returning his fourth term, had 7, 379 votes while Mr Ogundele had 6,411.

At the rerun in the one polling unit, 1,596 persons collected the Permanent but only 363 turned up to vote.

The affected polling unit is the unit of the state Chairman of the PDP, Sikirulah Ogundele, whose son is also the PDP candidate for the constituency.

After six and half hours of voting, the PDP candidate polled 185 votes while APC polled 167 votes.

This led to the declaration of Mr Oluomo as the winner of the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

