The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Cross River State has confirmed five people dead and 24 injured in a road accident in Ogoja Local Government Area of the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Abdullahi Hassan, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Calabar.

Mr Hassan told NAN that the accident occurred around 12.41 p.m. on Saturday in Abakpa community, Ogoja Local Government Area.

He said the accident involved a Mercedes Benz Tipper conveying 31 passengers to a burial ceremony.

According to the sector commander, the driver lost control of the vehicle when it had a burst tire.

“Among the victims were 29 male adults, one female adult and one female child.

“Out of the 31 passengers, 24 male adults got injured, two passengers were not injured – that is one female adult and one female child, while five male adults lost their lives in the crash.

“Three of the corpses were taken to the mortuary while those injured were taken to the General Hospital Ogoja by the FRSC officials.

“The other two corpses were retrieved by their relatives at the scene of the accident,” he said.

