Immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has been declared winner of the Bayelsa State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary, held on Friday.

The result of the primary was announced at the APC State Secretariat in Yenagoa by the Chairman of the election committee, A T. Jibrin.

Mr Jibrin, a retired major general, said Mr Sylva secured 52,061 to defeat five other contestants.

He said Joshua Machiver got 2,078, Festus Danumiebi, 557, Maureen Etebu, 1,277, David Lyon, 1,584, and Isikima Johnson, 584 votes.

The committee chairman thanked all stakeholders in the state for the peaceful conduct of the governorship primary election.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Sylva, a former governor of the state, solicited the support of other contestants in order to secure victory for the APC.

Represented by Sunny Goli, a member of the House of Representatives, he said: “Lets us work together as a family to win the Bayelsa governorship election on Nov. 11, 2023.”

Mr Sylva was governor of the state between 2007 and 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He later defected to the APC. He resigned his ministerial position last month to contest the party’s primary election.

(NAN)

