A 34-year-old woman, Nosimot Alalade, has been arraigned before an Abeokuta Magistrate Court in Isabo for allegedly pushing a staffer of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Silas Olaleye, down from the top of a ladder while on duty.

Ms Alalade, who resides at No. 5, Amadiya Street, Olomore area of Abeokuta, was arraigned on Friday.

She faces a three-count charge of assault, conducting herself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace and acting in a manner to endanger the life of the complainant.

The prosecuting officer, Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on 12 April at around 1 p.m. at Olomore area of Abeokuta

Mr Rawlings said the defendant assaulted the victim by pushing him from a ladder while performing his lawgul duty, which caused him permanent injury on his right leg.

The prosecutor further stated that when the complainant and his team got to the defendant’s house, they asked for her bill and she could not produce it.

“In the process, the complainant was instructed by his team leader to disconnect the defendant’s light from the pole.

“When the complainant climbed the pole to disconnect the cable that carried light to the defendant’s house, she (defendant), out of anger, pushed the ladder which the complainant was mounting,” she said.

Mr Rawlings said that the complainant fell down from the ladder and sustained an open injury on his right leg.

She said the defendant also acted in a manner that endangered the life of the complainant and also conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace while on lawful duty.

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 338, 343, 355 and 249 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, M.O. Osinbajo, adjourned the case till 28 April for trial after granting the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

