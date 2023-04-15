A coalition of civil society organisations has asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives to the South-east.

The group, under the aegis of Civil Society for Good Governance, argued that zoning the position to the region is in the interest of fairness and equity.

Dominic Ogakwu, the convener of the group, made the call on Friday during a press briefing in Abuja.

Two candidates from the South-east have declared interest in the race. They are Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo) and Ben Kalu (APC, Abia).

Mr Ogakwu stated that the North-east, North-west and South-west have all taken their turns at the speakership, hence, the ruling party should give the South-east the opportunity to occupy the position.

“Records indicate that since the return of democratic rule in 1999, the South-east geopolitical zone is the only zone yet to have the opportunity to produce a speaker of the House of Representatives. The nearest the zone has come is Deputy Speaker between 2011 and 2015.

“For the avoidance of doubt, from 1999 to 2007, the position of Speaker was zoned to the North-west with Rt. Hons. Salisu Buhari, Ghali Umar Na’Abba and Aminu Bello Masari as Speakers. Also, from 2007 to 2011, the South-west produced Rt. Hon. Patricia Etteh and Dimeji Bankole presiding, and the North-west taking another chance between 2011 and 2015, with Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as Speaker and Emeka Ihedioha as Deputy. In 2015, the North-east produced Yakubu Dogara as Speaker. By 2019, it returned to the South-west again with the current speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila,” he said.

Mr Ogakwu stated that the region has qualified candidates for the position, noting that “there is a sense of alienation and marginalisation amongst the people of the Zone by the APC.”

He urged the “ruling party to demonstrate that it is inclusive, equitable and responsive to all parts of the country, particularly the South-east.

“As a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious country, it is urgent and imperative that the APC promotes the tenets of Federal Character by zoning the Speakership to the South-east and strengthen the cords of unity and peaceful co-existence amongst our peoples.”

The ruling party has yet to declare a position on the zoning of the offices. Aside from the South-east, eight other candidates have also declared interest in the position.

Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), Muktar Betara (APC, Borno), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) and Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa) have all declared interest.

Others include Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna), and Aminu Jaji (APC, Zamfara).

