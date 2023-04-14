The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun has condemned the sacking of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilesa, Kayode Ijaduola, the Registrar, Oluwole Dada, and the Liberian, Adedokun Ojelabi, by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Tajudeen Lawal, the APC acting chairman in the state, described the sacking of the principal officers of the university as reckless.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university was established by the immediate past governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, on 31 March 2022, when he upgraded the College of Education, Ilesa, to a full-fledged university.

Mr Oyetola backed the establishment of the university with a law made on 27 September and inaugurated the university governing council and principal officers in November 2022.

But on Thursday, Mr Adeleke announced the appointment of new principal officers for the university.

Commenting on the development, Mr Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, said it was a pity that the governor was politicising the appointments of principal officers of a citadel of learning.

The APC acting chairman said he saw no reason Governor Adeleke should be struggling to rubbish the legacy of his predecessor simply because they share different political ideals.

According to him, the new University of Ilesa is a creation of the law which makes his removal of the tenured principal officers, duly approved by his predecessor, illegal.

“The process of the appointment of the new principal officers of the Ilesa University is crude, illegal and stinks to high heavens as it would be an impossible Utopia for it to surmount legal firepower in any court of law.”

(NAN)

