The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, urged voters in Adamawa and Kebbi to vote for the party at the April 15 supplementary elections.
INEC fixed April 15 for supplementary governorship elections in the two states and in five senatorial districts, 31 federal constituencies and 58 state assembly constituencies.
Atiku’s call is contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Paul Ibe in Abuja.
He called on voters in Adamawa and Kebbi to ensure that they conducted themselves peacefully during and after the elections.
“In both Adamawa and Kebbi where the elections would be held, I make a special appeal to voters to ensure that PDP enjoys overwhelming support,’’ Atiku pleaded.
(NAN)
