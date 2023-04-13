The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Thursday dismissed a suit seeking the nullification of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates lists for the governorship primaries scheduled to hold on Friday.

The suit was filed by Abayomi Awoniyi, Abdullahi Haruna, Ruben Atabo, Mohammed Usman, Musa Wada, Kingsley Lona, Gedion Ojata, and M. Bolufemi.

Defendants in the suit are the PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abdul Ningi, the chairman of the ad hoc delegates and Warman Ogorija, the secretary.

Delivering a ruling, the judge, Peter Kekemeke, held that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

”The subject matter from the suit is the list of the delegates to be used for the PDP Kogi primary on 14 April.

”It is important to note whether the court has the jurisdiction to handle the matter.

”The court cannot hear a matter which is exclusively within the jurisdiction of another state,” he held.

He also held that the FCT, Abuja is treated as a state in the federation, adding, “It is different from the Federal High Court, this court can only assume jurisdiction in the matters within the FCT.”

Mr Kekemeke also said: ”This court by the virtue of 299 (a) is like a state high court.

”As much as I would like to grant the order, by the law, I am constrained and restrained to grant the order.”

Suit

The claimants had in a suit filed through their counsel, P.O Okolo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, prayed the court to grant them an order of interlocutory injunction restraining PDP and INEC from accepting, dealing and using the list of delegates contained in Exhibit E1-E16.

They also sought an order of mandatory injunction directing the first and second respondents to receive, treat, deal or use the list of elected delegates contained in exhibit E1-E21 for the purpose of conducting the first respondent Kogi governorship primaries on Friday.

The claimants, specifically sought an order of mandatory injunction directing or compelling the first respondent to remove or delete from its record or not to recognise or treat, deal or use the purported list of delegates pending the determination of the originating summons.

(NAN)

