Amed robbers, on Wednesday, killed a trader during a raid on a phone market, known as Computer village, in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State.

The robbers reportedly invaded the market at 6:10 p.m., shooting sporadically to scare traders and customers away before stealing wares.

The police said Dayo Bankole, a trader in the market, was shot dead by the robbers during the operation.

However, some witnesses said the gunmen were members of a cult group chasing a member of a rival group.

But the police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said it was a robbery incident.

He said the police “repelled the armed robbery gang and arrested one of the gang members.”

Mr Oyeyemi said “the armed robbery gang stormed the market in the evening and started shooting sporadically and creating fear and stealing expensive phones.”

He said after a distress call was made to the police at Ibara division, the divisional head, Abayomi Adeniji, sent officers to the scene in collaboration with operatives of the Amotekun Corps to the scene.

Mr Oyeyemi added that on sighting the contigent, the robbers engaged them in a gun battle. “But due to the superior fire power of the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels.

“Unfortunately, one Dayo Bankole, a trader in the market, who was shot by the robbers, gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ijaye Abeokuta.”

He further said that one double-barrelled local gun and “assorted criminal charms” were recovered from the arrested suspect.

Mr Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, had directed the transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department, CIID, for investigation.

To ensure that the remaining members of the gang are brought to justice, Mr Mba appealed to hospitals and pharmacies in the state, especially in the state capital, to inform the police if anybody with a gunshot injury seeks medical attention.

