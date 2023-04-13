The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has met with the Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Ex-IGP Solomon Arase, and retired I-GPs in Abuja to strategise on achieving better policing in Nigeria.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday, said the meeting discussed issues affecting the commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the meeting was also used to draw from the experiences of the retired officers who had at various times piloted the affairs of the force and PSC.

Mr Adejobi said the retired IGPs who graced the meeting included Sunday Ehindero, Mike Okiro, Ogbonna Onovo and Suleiman Abba.

According to him, the PSC chairman appreciated the I-GP and retired I-GPs for honouring his invitation while assuring that the commission under him will not relent in making sure that the welfare of officers and men is well catered for.

“The I-GP assured them of the commitment of the force under the current leadership to promote positive collaborations with the commission for effective implementation of the Police Reform agenda.

“He appreciated the PSC Chairman for the thoughtfulness in assembling the eggheads for the laudable meeting,” he said.

