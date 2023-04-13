Francis Waive, the lawmaker representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency of Delta state, has declared interest to run for the position of deputy speaker of the House of Representatives

Mr Waive declared his interest in a “notice of intent” sent to members-elect of the 10th House.

He noted that he will vie for the position subject to the zoning of the position to the South-south geopolitical zone.

“I believe the 10th Assembly deserves a leadership sensitive to the needs of members and serves all without any discrimination. I believe in the equality of members, and in equal opportunities both on the floor and in committee.

“I offer to serve you as Deputy Speaker (if zoned to the South South), that I will be easily accessible, help our esteemed first-timers quickly find their footing, and carry everyone along during our tenure,” the intent reads in part.

Mr Waive urged members-elect to vote for him during the inauguration of the House. He promised to keep an open-door policy.

“Those who know me personally in the current 9th Assembly have described me as calm, cool and collected. My antecedents have always been that of service to humanity.

“As our induction and inauguration ceremonies draw near, I am available to interact with you personally and privately at your convenience. Just a WhatsApp message on this line and I am with you.

“And on that Inauguration Day remember to write Francis as your choice for Deputy Speaker,” it reads.

The deputy speaker is a sensitive position in the House, who serves as the Chairman House Committee of the Whole and also by convention the Chairman Special Committee on Constitutional Review.

The Committee of the Whole is responsible for considering all reports submitted by all committees except money bills.

Mr Waive was first elected in 2019 and has been re-elected for another term.

