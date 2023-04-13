A 14-year-old secondary school student was reported killed and many other persons missing after a flood swept Sagamu following a downpour in Ogun State.

The torrential rainfall also caused havoc in communities such as Ajaka, Express Junction, Ogunyanwo, Olayinka and Isale-Ojumele areas of the Sagamu Local Government Area.

The teenage pupil of Agbele Community High School was returning from school when he was caught in the flood.

A witness, Ajose Bola, told our reporter that the pupil fell off a motorcycle taking him home in the rain and was swept away by the floodwater.

Mrs Ajose added that the whereabouts of some persons in the areas were unknown since the rain subsided.

Properties were also damaged or lost in the incident in the Makun area of the local government.

Residents of the area lamented that their properties were always affected whenever rainfall lasted longer than an hour.

The locals blamed a poor drainage system in the area for the floods.

A resident, Banjo Adeoye, who spoke with journalists on Wednesday, said, “After we had something like this last year we cried out to the government but no help came.

“We don’t have a good drainage system so the water has nowhere to pass but to flood our houses. We thought the information from last year would help (the authorities) plan well for this year but here we are today. A boy lost his life, we don’t know how many okadas or property we will have to look for.”

The state Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, on Wednesday, visited the affected areas to assess the situation.

After the visit, Mr Oresanya called on the federal government for assistance

“The government will begin implementation of some short, medium and long-term solutions which include dredging of canals and desilting of blocked drainages.

“We also use this opportunity to call on the federal government for assistance to ameliorate the perennial challenges,” Mr Oresanya said.

