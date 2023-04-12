Gunmen has shot dead a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, South-south Nigeria.

Punch newspaper reported that the victim, Sylvester Efeurhobo, was shot dead by assailants who stormed his country home in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The newspaper did not state when the incident occurred.

The late APC chieftain was the chairman of the party support group in the area – Achievers Group in Agbarho.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe confirmed the incident to Punch. He said the police have arrested three suspects.

The latest incident is one of the killings recorded in the oil-rich state lately.

Vanguard newspaper last month reported how three people were shot dead while the house of a former chairman of a local government area in Delta State, Wilson Omene, was set ablaze during the governorship and state assembly election in the state.

The three people, according to the newspaper, were killed during an exchange of gunfire between security agents and irate youths in the area.

Tribune newspaper in February reported how a community – Asemokwu in Ndokwa East local government area of the state was deserted for fear of reprisal attack after the killing of four military officers.

According to the newspaper, the military officers were sent to the fishing community to maintain peace after a traditional ruler was beheaded during a communal conflict in the area.

The newspaper reported that residents of the community were leaving in their numbers to the neighbouring communities when news of a possible reprisal by the military filtered into the community.

