President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his victory in the 25 February presidential election.

This was contained in a statement by the Office of the President-elect on Wednesday.

According to the statement signed by Tunde Rahman, Mr Erdogan said in a letter to Mr Tinubu that he believed Nigeria under his (Tinubu) leadership would continue its course to a prosperous future.

The Turkish leader also said his country attached great importance to improving its relationship with Nigeria as the strongest nation in Africa.

“I believe that as our strategic partner, Nigeria, under your leadership, will continue its course to a prosperous future. Türkiye attaches great importance to improving its relations with Nigeria, as the strongest nation in the African continent,” Mr Erdogan.

Other world leaders who have congratulated Mr Tinubu since he was announced the winner of the presidential election on 1 March include President Xi Jinping of China, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.

Read the full statement below:

Turkish President Erdoğan congratulates Tinubu as Nigeria’s next leader

In his congratulatory letter, President Erdoğan, who described Asiwaju Tinubu as a brother, called for cooperation and partnership that would further the friendly relationship between Turkey and Nigeria.

Erdoğan, in his letter, also underscored the importance of Nigeria as the “strongest nation in the African continent” while wishing Asiwaju Tinubu a successful tenure of office that will usher in progress for the people of Nigeria.

President Erdoğan wrote, “On behalf of the Turkish Nation and my own, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the elections held on February 25, 2023.

“I believe that as our strategic partner, Nigeria, under your leadership, will continue its course to a prosperous future. Türkiye attaches great importance to improving its relations with Nigeria, as the strongest nation in the African continent.

“With this understanding, I have no doubt that with our joint efforts, we will develop friendly relations and the growing close cooperation between our countries to the mutual benefit of our people.

“I avail myself of this opportunity to express my heartfelt wishes for the health and happiness of Your Excellency, as well as, the well-being and prosperity of the friendly people of Nigeria.”

Office of the President-Elect

Tunde Rahman

April 12, 2023

