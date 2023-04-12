The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed sadness over the death of Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State.

Mr Mbadinuju died on Tuesday morning at the National Hospital, Abuja after a brief illness, his first son, Chetachi Mbadinuju, announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The former governor died at the age of 78.

Ohanaeze reacts

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, Damian Okeke, the acting president-general of Ohanaeze, described Mr Mbadinuju’s demise as “sad.”

“Well, death is a due everybody must pay and we don’t know when (we will pay it). It is sad that Mbadinuju is dead, but I must say that he was a good man and he did a lot for the socio-economic development of Anambra State,” Mr Okeke said.

“We pray God to give him eternal rest and we console his family members to bear the loss with fortitude,” he added.

Soludo sends condolences

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has also commiserated with the family of the former governor over the loss.

In a statement on Tuesday night by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, Mr Soludo said the deceased would be “fondly remembered for passing a law that created the Anambra Vigilante Services, establishing Anambra State University, Uli, among other legacy projects.”

The governor sympathised with the indigenes of the Uli Community, where the late Mbadinuju hailed from, and the people of the state in general

He asked the former governor’s family to ensure that his good legacies were sustained just as he prayed to God to grant him eternal rest.

Mbadinuju at a glance

The late Mbadinuju served as the governor of Anambra State between 29 May 1999 and 29 May 2003 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He sought re-election as governor under the PDP platform but was denied the party ticket under controversial circumstances amidst an internal crisis within the party at the time.

Chris Ngige would later clinch the governorship ticket of the party ahead of the 19 April 2003 governorship election in the state.

After losing the PDP ticket, Mr Mbadinuju defected to the now-defunct Alliance for Democracy, where he later emerged as the party’s governorship candidate, but lost in the general election.

Mr Ngige of the PDP, who now serves as Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, was declared the winner of the election, although he was later sacked by the Court of Appeal in Enugu, three years after.

Mr Mbadinuju had served as a personal assistant to a former governor of old Enugu State, Jim Nwobodo, between 1979 and 1980, before playing the same role for former Nigeria’s Head of State, Shehu Shagari, between 1980 and 1983

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

