Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Tuesday, said no power can deprive the president-elect, Bola Tinubu of his mandate.

Mr Umahi, who made the assertion in Abakaliki, dedicated the victory of the All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi State and across the country to God.

According to him, those seeking to upturn the victories at the tribunal are simply wasting their time and resources.

“APC, as a party, merited all it got at the polls,” the governor added.

He advised those thinking they would “rob” Mr Tinubu of his mandate to have a re-think because he (Tinubu) cannot be stopped.

“When people say they are going to court or going to tribunal, I just laugh because there is no power or force that can remove Tinubu from being the President of Nigeria. This is because the time God would have stopped him, God allowed him. Because God allowed him, no man can stop him.

“And this extreme politics should be de-emphasised in Nigeria, so we can move forward for a better Nigeria,” Mr Umahi said.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are at the election tribunal challenging the declaration of Mr Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

(NAN)

