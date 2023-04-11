The police on Tuesday said they have arrested two suspects who allegedly stoned a 35-year-old man, Tope Olorunfemi, to death in Akure, Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a mob on Monday stoned Mr Olorunfemi to death when his alleged reckless driving caused an accident that resulted in the death of two persons and injuries to six others.

The deceased allegedly rammed into about five commercial motorcycles along Ijoka Road, by Sunday bus stop in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

A mob had allegedly beaten and stoned Mr Olorunfemi to death and set his car ablaze.

But the police spokesperson in the state, Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, on a live radio programme on Tuesday, said police had arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the jungle justice meted out on the deceased.

The programme, monitored by a NAN correspondent in Akure, quoted Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya as saying that one of the two arrested suspects masterminded the burning of Mr Olorunfemi’s car.

The police spokesperson, who said the suspects would be charged to court for murder and arson, appealed to members of the public never to take laws into their own hands.

“We need to see ourselves as one and love each other. We should first see ourselves as human beings before becoming either a commercial motorcyclist, policeman or any other professional.

“As of now, no one can confirm if the dead young man in question was an internet fraudster.

“Rather than people around to have helped when the accident happened, some resolved to jungle justice by killing the young man and setting his car ablaze.

“We need to refrain from engaging in jungle justice, shun hearsay and report any incident to a nearby police station so that there will be peace in our community,” he said.

(NAN)

