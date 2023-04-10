Gunmen have abducted an entrepreneur in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

The victim, Alexander Nwosu, was abducted from his hometown in Umuchu, Ekwulobia, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Nwosu, who owns a petrol station and a hotel in the community, was abducted on 31 March while he was at home with his wife and children, according to a report by the Punch newspaper.

His whereabouts since his abduction remains unknown.

A family source, who identified himself simply as Ginikanwa, on Monday, narrated to the newspaper how the victim was abducted.

Mr Ginikanwa said the abductors, who were about 10 in number and wore masks, invaded the victim’s house in a Toyota Sienna vehicle and shot into the air for several minutes before gaining entrance into the compound.

He also said the abductors had contacted the family and demanded N50 million ransom.

“Since the incident, his wife has not been seen and her telephone line has not been connecting. But last Friday, the captors called the family members and demanded N50 million ransom after which we have not heard from them again,” Mr Ginikanwa said.

When contacted on Monday night, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the victim’s abduction to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, however, said details of the abduction remain sketchy.

The police were investigating the incident, the police spokesperson said.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

Apart from attacks on security agencies and their facilities, several other persons – mainly government officials- have been abducted lately and killed.

The attacks have been attributed to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, which is agitating for a sovereign state for the Igbo-speaking people in the south-east.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

