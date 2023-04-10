Thugs suspected to be enforcers of land grabbers shot a police officer to death and severely injured three others on Friday in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, the police confirmed on Monday.
The assailants escaped with the rifle of the slain officer.
The police spokesperson in Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that three other police officers were seriously injured in the attack.
Officers of the Imota Police Division in Ikorodu were on patrol duty when they came under the attack at Emuren Junction, on Itokin Road in the area.
READ ALSO: Lagos govt arrests six suspected land grabbers
Local sources said the assailants, suspected to be errand boys of land grabbers, ambushed the police patrol team, opened fire on it, killed one on the spot and escaped with his rifle.
“On Saturday, police raided cultists’ hideouts in Emuren, Shagamu Local Government Area of Ogun,’’ a resident said.
NAN reports that many innocent people had fallen victim to gun attacks by agents of land grabbers in Ikorodu and its environs in the past. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999