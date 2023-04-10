Thugs suspected to be enforcers of land grabbers shot a police officer to death and severely injured three others on Friday in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, the police confirmed on Monday.

The assailants escaped with the rifle of the slain officer.

The police spokesperson in Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that three other police officers were seriously injured in the attack.

Officers of the Imota Police Division in Ikorodu were on patrol duty when they came under the attack at Emuren Junction, on Itokin Road in the area.

Local sources said the assailants, suspected to be errand boys of land grabbers, ambushed the police patrol team, opened fire on it, killed one on the spot and escaped with his rifle.

“On Saturday, police raided cultists’ hideouts in Emuren, Shagamu Local Government Area of Ogun,’’ a resident said.

NAN reports that many innocent people had fallen victim to gun attacks by agents of land grabbers in Ikorodu and its environs in the past. (NAN)

