The Police in Adamawa, in collaboration with local hunters, killed a suspected kidnapper and rescued two victims in Toungo Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, announced on Monday in Yola, the capital of the state, that it was one of the successes of the police’s collaborative strategies to end kidnapping, robbery, cattle rustling, and unlawful possession of firearms in the state.

“One kidnapper was neutralised when he and his gang arrived at a spot to receive N2 million ransom demanded from relatives of the kidnapped victims.

“The suspected kidnappers sighted our men around the area and engaged them in a gun duel so as to escape arrest.

“One of them was neutralised while others escaped with bullet wounds,’’ he stated.

Mr Nguroje added that the two victims, Suleiman Abdullahi (23), and Ruwa Buba (11), residents of Mayo Sumsum Village in Toungo Local Government Area, were rescued unhurt.

He stated also that the Commissioner of Police of the state, Afolabi Babatola, commended operatives of Toungo Divisional Police Office and the hunters for their gallantry.

Mr Babatola directed the joint operations team to track down fleeing members of the kidnap gang to ensure that they did not re-group.

The police commissioner charged residents to always inform the police of the whereabouts of criminals, especially those found with bullet wounds,’’ Mr Nguroje said.

(NAN)

