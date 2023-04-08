Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied any involvement in the crisis raging in one of the opposition parties, the Labour Party (LP).

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, in a statement on Saturday, denied the allegation made by the National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure, that APC used security agents and thugs to invade its national secretariat.

On Thursday, seven members of the National Working Committee of the party announced the National Vice-Chairman (South), Lamidi Apapa as its acting national chairman.

Mr Lamidi’s faction said it acted in line with the ruling by the FCT High Court which granted an Interim Injunction Order that restrained Mr Abure and three others from parading themselves as national officers.

Mr Abure’s faction interprets the takeover of the national secretariat as a plot by the ruling party to derail the petition filed by the LP and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

We are not responsible for your travail

Mr Morka urged the LP to focus on resolving its internal crisis without dragging the APC into it.

“To be clear, APC is not responsible for Mr Abure’s travails. He will do well to focus his thin attention and energy on dealing with the many allegations of criminal conduct of forgery and financial impropriety levelled against him by his own party,” he said.

He described the allegation by Mr Abure as an “irrational outburst” caused by a “morbid obsession with APC”.

“While the LP continues to grapple with its myriad woes and crying wolf where none exists, the APC will stay focused and committed to forming a new government to be led by the visionary President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he drives the Renewed Hope agenda, and consolidate on the many gains of the out-going President Buhari-administration,” Mr Morka added.

