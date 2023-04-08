The Police Command in Adamawa has arrested a 70-year-old man, Usman Ibrahim, for allegedly raping two minors in Yola-North Local Government Area.

Suleiman Nguroje, the spokesperson of the police in the state, said, in a statement on Saturday, that the victims were a four-year-old and a seven-year-old, who live on Ajiya Street, Jimeta.

“Adamawa state police command, on April 4, apprehended a 70-year-old man for raping two minors at Jimeta, Yola North local government area.

“The suspect is said to have lured the two victims into his room, a close distance from the victims, and took advantage of them while on their way to a lesson class and had unlawful carnal knowledge of them.

“The incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Jimeta, by the father of the victims, having observed unusual pains from the kids while urinating,” he stated.

Mr Nguroje further stated that preliminary investigation so far reveals that the suspect is a father of three and now leaving alone after he separated from his wife 10 years ago.

He added that the commissioner of police in the state, Afolabi Babatola, has ordered the officer in charge of the Family Support Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the investigation and ensure it is prosecuted diligently.

The commissioner advised members of the public, particularly parents, to be very watchful of their kids against criminal-minded elements who are roaming about seeking whom to take advantage of and report suspicious characters to the Police.

He equally called on the public, especially parents to key into the command’s fight against all forms of gender-based violence and promised to prosecute perpetrators in accordance with extant laws.

NAN

