President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday joined other worshippers at the State House mosque to witness the early closure of the 2023 Ramadan daily Qur’anic recitation (Tafsir).

The 2023 session was brought to an early closure because the Imam of the State House Mosque had to go on a pilgrimage to Lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The recitation of the Qur’an and commentaries is a daily feature of the month-long Ramadan fasting and the 2023 session has a special meaning for Mr Buhari as it is the last he will witness as president.

“As the president is about to complete his second four-year term in a matter of weeks, the Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdulwahab Sulaiman, turned the event into a valedictory ceremony,’’ Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, stated.

At the closing session, Mr Sulaiman praised the president for his patience and forbearance and for fighting corruption, terrorism and insurgency as well as the massive infrastructure he has put in place.

Mr Sulaiman also lauded President Buhari for setting high standards for probity and accountability and for service to the nation and its people with morality and integrity.

He said the president’s place in history was an assured one.

Prayers were said for the successful handover to the incoming administration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima.

(NAN)

