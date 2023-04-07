The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), on Wednesday, concluded a three-day residential training for 12 female journalists as part of its 2023 Reports Women Female Reporters Leadership Programme (FRLP) in Lagos.

This year’s program which came under the motif:“ Champion Building Edition” focuses on building the capacity of female journalists to strategically engage the media, its stakeholders and society at large through impactful projects and profound investigative stories.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of WSCIJ, Motunrayo Alaka, emphasised that the investigative stories that would be produced by fellows will spotlight the leadership status of women in newsrooms and media organisations and the inclusion of more female experts as sources for news.

“Lack of representation of female sources as women experts in news is one of the reasons the Centre is working to develop a Women Experts database for journalists in Nigeria which will be made public soon,” she said.

Initiated in 2014, the FRLP initiative is designed to equip female journalists with the skills, finesse, support and tools to take bold steps that will help position them for the highest leadership positions in their various media houses.

READ ALSO:

The programme, dubbed “Report Women!” also mobilises a network of female journalists, who are oriented toward leadership. It creates a train-the-trainer team who better appreciate the importance of mainstreaming gender in the news, the organisers noted.

The fellows selected will spend six months under the mentorship of Stella Din-Jacob, Rommy Mom, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi and Motunrayo Alaka, working on story ideas and leadership projects after which they will be inaugurated as fellows of the Reports Women FRLP Programme.

Worrying statistics

According to a gender parity survey conducted by the Centre, current data of organisations monitored across the print, broadcast and online media, shows that of 405 board members, only 110 are female (27 per cent), and out of 198 management staff, only 64 are female (32 per cent).

Likewise, the Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP) 2020 revealed that the news media lag in offering inclusive spaces for women, vulnerable and historically marginalised groups.

These revealing statistics come over 25 years after the Beijing Declaration of 1995 themed: “Action for Equality Development and Peace”.

“I hope that this year’s fellowship will equip the fellows to advocate the change of this narrative”, Mrs Alaka said.

Participants speak

One of the fellows, Martha Agas, a journalist with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said she is excited about the opportunity and that the training has reinforced her desire to reflect women’s voices as sources in all her reportage.

“It has broadened my perspectives on many under-reported gender issues and the need to know laws related to such matters but most importantly, it has taught me to prioritise self-development,” she said.

On her part, Zubaida Baba-Ibrahim (HumAngle Media), said she now has a better understanding of the laws around women’s rights.

“My biggest take home from the training is how to put a women-angle to whatever I am reporting, backed by domestic laws in Nigeria,” she said, adding that “Overall I left there feeling better knowing that I have a network of strong, brilliant women I can collaborate with.”.

Similarly, Victoria Bamas, who reports for the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), said she came to network with female journalists and the training has met her expectations.

“It is said that a journalist is as good as her contact and I came with that objective, now my contacts are better,” she said.

Meanwhile, Blessing Oladunjoye of BONews said, within the past three days of the training, she has been able to interact with and build a supportive network of female journalists.

Olufisoye Adenitan of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), explained that she is determined to be intentional about women’s rights and issues and use her role as a female journalist to change stereotypes against women.

This, she said, she hopes to achieve by engaging and interfacing more with policy makers in the newsroom.

This year’s fellows are Blessing Oladunjoye of BONews Service, Karina Igonikon of the British Broadcasting Corporation, Pidgin, Rivers, Zubaida Baba Ibrahim – HumAngle Media, Abuja, Ijeoma Okereke-Adagba – Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Abuja, Sarah Ayeku – TVCNews, Lagos and Fortunate Ozo of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Ebonyi.

Others are Folashade Ogunrinde – TV360 Nigeria, Lagos, Bamas Victoria – International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Abuja, Yemi Olus-Galadima – Making of Champions, Lagos, and Martha Asumata Agas – News Agency of Nigeria, Plateau, Olufisoye Adenitan of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Ondo and Maryam Abdullahi of The Cable Newspaper, Niger.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

