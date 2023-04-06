Nigeria has confirmed 39 new Lassa fever infections and two deaths in one week, spanning 20 to 26 March.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest situation report published Thursday on its website for week 12 of 2023.

The report shows that the number of new confirmed cases increased from 38 in week 11, 2023 to 39 cases, while the fatalities decreased from 14 to two.

Cumulatively from week 1 to week 12, 2023, 144 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.5 per cent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2022 (18.6 per cent)

According to NCDC, 24 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 98 Local Government Areas, with 72 per cent of all confirmed cases reported from three states of Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi.

READ ALSO:

Of all the confirmed cases, NCDC noted that Ondo reported 32 per cent, while Edo and Bauchi recorded 29 and 11 per cent respectively.

It also maintained that the number of suspected cases increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2022, adding that three new healthcare workers were affected in the reporting week.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness that is transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

The NCDC added in the report that the challenges with response to Lassa fever in the country include late presentation of cases leading to an increase in CFR, poor health-seeking behaviour due to the high cost of treatment and clinical management of the infection, poor environmental sanitation conditions, and poor awareness observed in high-burden communities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

