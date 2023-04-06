A former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, has berated proponents of Interim National Government (ING), describing it as treasonable and an affront on the sensibility of Nigerians.

Mr Nnamani, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said ING was absurd and had no place in modern day democratic rule.

He said those behind the plot were enemies of Nigeria.

“The presidential election has been conducted and a winner has been declared.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be sworn in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, Interim government is a needless distraction.

“Asiwaju will be sworn in on May 29, and he will hit the ground running.’’

Mr Nnamani, a serving senator, representing Enugu East, believes that Mr Tinubu would not deviate from his avowed commitment to the programmes of social protection, national transformation and restructuring.

He expressed optimism that a Tinubu led administration would address critical infrastructural development, youth unemployment, women empowerment and the challenges facing the girl-child.

READ ALSO:

The former governor, who was recently expelled from the PDP for anti-party activities, predicted that a Tinubu led administration would ensure budget enhancements needed to address complex issues in health, education, social service sectors including potable drinking water and environmental sanitation.

He expressed optimism that the in-coming administration would rejuvenate international recognition and awareness that would attract other nations to invest in Nigeria and consequently turn the nation’s economy around.

He enjoined Nigerians across the divide to support the incoming administration which he hoped would be a government of national unity where no section of Nigeria would be marginalised or short-changed in the scheme of things.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

