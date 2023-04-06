A police officer in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, has been detained for allegedly shooting a man to death in the state.

The officer, Ebri Ubi, allegedly killed the victim, Onyeka Ibe, on Wednesday at about 9:30 a.m. while on ‘stop and search’ duty along Ugbolu -Illah Road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Ubi, an inspector, reportedly shot the victim to death for refusing to pay N100 bribe at a checkpoint in the area.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, however, was silent on the allegation that the victim was killed for refusing to pay the bribe to the officer.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Muhammed Ali, ordered the arrest and detention of the officer, on receipt of the “sad news” about the killing of the victim.

Mr Ali also directed that the officer be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the police in the state for “a thorough and speedy investigation,” Mr Edafe said.

The police commissioner has commiserated with the family of the victim over the loss.

He said the Nigeria Police Force, as a disciplined organisation, will not “condone such cruel action” by any member of the force, assuring the errant officer will be prosecuted in addition to “being subjected to internal disciplinary measures.”

He appealed to residents of the state to remain calm and law-abiding and assured them that “justice will not only be done, but will be seen to have been done.”

Group kicks

Meanwhile, a human rights advocacy organisation, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), has condemned the killing of the victim by the police inspector.

In a statement on Thursday by its Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, RULAAC commended the police commissioner for his “prompt action in ordering the detention and prosecution” of the police inspector.

The group, however, urged him to ensure a “prompt, impartial and effective investigation” that will lead to “substantial justice.”

This, it said, would serve as a deterrent and send “a loud and clear message” to other officers in the force that “impunity can no longer be tolerated by the force.

“RULACC is shocked that after the events of #EndSARS in October 2020 and its aftermath, a police officer could still engage in such reckless abuse of firearms and abuse of police authority, to kill a fellow citizen for refusing to pay bribe of N100 at a checkpoint,” the group stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

