The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a contract for the supply and installation of ICT devices for the 2023 population census, which was approved for the National Population Commission for approximately N10.9 billion.

The council also approved a contract for the development and implementation of mobile device management solutions for personal digital assistant devices to be used for the 2023 population census for N4.4 billion.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this Wednesday after the council meeting.

“Another contract that was approved for the National Population Commission was the contract for the development and implementation of mobile device management solution for the personal digital assistant devices to be used for the 2023 population census,” Mr Shehu said.

The statement disclosed that the council also approved a contract for the development of the external cost of infrastructure at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) new training academy, which will cost approximately N3.3 billion naira.

Another approval was given for the variation in the cost for the supply of airport fire crash tenders in the Ministry of Aviation, which was approved for approximately N65 million naira.

Mr Shehu also said the council approved a contract for the procurement of 19 vehicles for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for the sum of one billion naira.

According to him, the Minister of Labour and Employment also received two approvals during the meeting. The first approval pertained to the woodworking ecosystem, with the government revising regulations dating back to 1959 and putting new regulations in place as empowered by the law.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will now domicile and gazette these changes that have been approved, the statement said.

The second approval for the labour minister was on policy on HIV/AIDS, which aims to guarantee personal human rights for people with HIV in workplaces so that they are not discriminated against and are given equal rights.

The policy will ensure that people with HIV are not discriminated against and are respected, especially with regard to their personal and human rights, the statement said.

