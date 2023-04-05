The Oyo State Executive Council has announced the appointment of the paramount ruler of Emuoha Kingdom, Sergeant Awuse, as the Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.
The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.
Mr Olatubosun said the decision was taken at the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday.
He said LAUTECH would benefit from the rich experience of the first-class traditional ruler as an administrator and community leader.
Mr Olatubosun said the appointment of the traditional ruler takes immediate effect. (NAN)
