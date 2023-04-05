An aspirant for the Speakership of the House of Representatives, Abdulraheem Olawuyi (APC, Kwara), has said only zoning the position out of the North-central will deny him the position.

Mr Olawuyi stated this in Abuja on Tuesday during his official declaration to join the race to head the 10th House.

He noted that he will drop out of the race if the ruling party decides to zone the position out of North-central.

He said “if the party decide that the position of Speaker is nor going to the North-central. I will be the first to support it. Outside zoning that might shut me out, if I make it to the floor, I will be the next speaker”.

As speaker of the House, he promised to promote transparency and accountability in its operations, noting that the citizens have a right to know what is happening in their government.

He also promised to prioritise bills that are aimed at improving the lives of our constituents – such as affordable healthcare, security, education and job creation, while fostering a spirit of bipartisanship and cooperation in the House.

“Only by working together, can we successfully tackle the issues that confront our nation. And we are well prepared to use the mandate of Nigerians to make laws that will ensure good governance for Nigeria,” Mr Olawuyi said.

The lawmaker, who represents Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero federal constituency in Kwara State, was elected into the House in 2018, following the death of his predecessor, Funke Adedoyin.

Mr Olawuyi will have to battle several other contenders from the North-central, including the incumbent Deputy Speaker Idris Wase and Yusuf Gagdi from Plateau State who have declared interest in the position.

The ruling party is yet to make a decision on the zoning of the principal offices for the 10th National Assembly.

PREMIUM TIMES in a report had explained some of the factors that will determine the zoning of the offices by the ruling party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

