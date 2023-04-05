The Bauchi State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babayo Misau, has been suspended over alleged anti-party activities.

The party executives at Kukadi/Gundari ward of Misau Local Government said Mr Misau did not campaign for the party candidates in the just concluded 2023 elections.

The APC lost the state in both the presidential and gubernatorial elections. The gubernatorial election was keenly contested by the incumbent, Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 525,280 to defeat Sadique – Baba Abubakar of the APC who polled 432,272 votes.

Speaking at a press conference in Bauchi Tuesday afternoon, Aliyu Hasaan – Adamu, the ward party secretary, said the ward executives have informed the local government leadership of the party of their decision to suspend Mr Misau.

While alleging the chairman was absent in all the party’s campaign outings, Mr Hassan – Adamu said ward executive of the party held a meeting to look into the actions of the chairman during the election.

Mr Hassan – Adamu said aside not campaigning for the party’s candidates, Mr Misau “openly” discouraged people from voting for the APC. He said that the suspended chairman also displayed his ballot to show he didn’t vote for the party’s gubernatorial candidate among other offences.

“We, the Executives of Kukadi/Gundari ward in Misau local government area of Bauchi state have agreed to expel Babayo Misau, the State APC Chairman from the membership of the party in Misau LGA because of acts of disloyalty and betrayal to our great party. In his capacity as Chairman of the APC in the state, he neither campaigned nor voted for our governorship candidate during the period of the campaign.

“He was caught red handed displaying his voters sheet where he did not vote for the party governorship candidate, rather he voted for the candidates contesting the State Assembly elections. He even went as far as discouraging the electorate from voting for the party during the general election. We consider this as a great distrust to our party, therefore he is not fit to be a member of the party in Misau LGA.

“We have stripped him of his membership to the party in Kukadi/Gundari ward. To this effect, all our party executives at the ward in Misau local government have signed and henceforth he ceases to be a member of APC in Misau LGA,” Mr Hassan – Adamu said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

